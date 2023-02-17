A Melrose-area building home to the Tennessee Chiropractic Association and sitting across the street for Gruhn Guitars has sold for $2 million.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.21-acre property, with an address of 2123 Eighth Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Michael Corcoran.
The seller was Tennessee Chiropractic Association, which paid $595,000 for the property in 2010.
Corcoran seemingly serves as executive vice president of marketing and business development at Nashville-based musicians manager services company Mtheory LLC. He has landed a loan, valued at $1.7 million, from Nashville-based Studio Bank, a separate Register of Deeds document notes.
Established in 1935, Tennessee Chiropractic Association is an advocacy organization for the state’s licensed chiropractors.
The just-sold building sits adjacent to a mixed-use four-story building, construction on which was completed in 2021 (read more here).
Tennessee Chiropractic Association officials could not be reached for comment regarding if the office will relocated.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.