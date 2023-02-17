A Melrose-area building home to the Tennessee Chiropractic Association and sitting across the street for Gruhn Guitars has sold for $2 million.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the 0.21-acre property, with an address of 2123 Eighth Ave. S., is an LLC affiliated with Michael Corcoran.

2123

2123 Eighth Ave. S.

