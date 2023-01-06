The Melrose-area property home to The Urban Juicer has sold for $1.9 million.

The address of the 0.23-acre property is 2206 Eighth Ave. S., with the smoothie bar business having opened in 2013.

Juicer

The Urban Juicer

