The Melrose-area property home to The Urban Juicer has sold for $1.9 million.
The address of the 0.23-acre property is 2206 Eighth Ave. S., with the smoothie bar business having opened in 2013.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is CBEE Holdings LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine. The LLC also owns a nearby property — located near comedy club Zanies and stringed instrument retailer Gruhn Guitars — at 2200 Eighth Ave. S., having paid $3.3 million for it in April 2021 (read here). The building on that site is being updated and eventually will house the corporate headquarters of Medici XD, a Los Angeles-based multi-media production company (read here).
The seller was Celeste Krenz, who paid $405,00 for the property in 2012, Metro records note. Krenz, who previously worked as an Americana singer-songwriter for 25 year, also owns the parent company of The Urban Juicer. She declined comment.
For context, the property sold in 2003 for $213,000. It has changed ownership hands four times during the 20 years since then.
Nashville is home to six Urban Juicer shops, with the location in The Arcade having recently closed due to renovations of the downtown facility.
According to a source, the Eighth Avenue Urban Juicer — located in the Woodland-in-Waverly neighborhood and the first of the small chain’s to operate from a free-standing building — will remain a tenant in the building on a lease-back deal.
Pat Wagoneer, an agent with Bradford Real Estate, represented Krenz in the transaction, the source said. Travis Kelty, with Brentwood-based Kelty Commercial, represented the buyer.
