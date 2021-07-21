A medical office building set to be complete next year is being constructed in Watkins Park near Head Magnet Middle School.
Nashville-based Towery Development, led by McClain Towery, will build out the post-surgery care and rehab facility on a North Nashville lot previously home to Malcom Mimms and Associates at 627 19th Ave. N.
The medical office building (pictured) will sit between Nashville General Hospital, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and TriStar Cenenntial Hospital. Planned Parenthood is located across the street.
The facility will feature a surface parking lot and a combination of pervious pavers and a stormwater retention pond, according to a permit. The price tag for the project is not being disclosed.
Utah-based AHC and Blalock Partners are collaborating on the architectural design, and Nashville-based Solomon Builders is the general contractor.
Local developers and real estate investors Rob Lowe, Hunter Creekmore and Land Deleot are overseeing the project.
TriStar building joint surgery center nearby Centennial
TriStar Health will open next January a joint surgery center near the campus of TriStar Centennial Hospital. Specifically TriStar will undergo nearly $4 million in renovations to an existing 12,300-square-foot-space to yield the center.
The facility is located at 1717 Patterson St., next to Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown and Centennial, and near Towery Development’s future surgical and rehab facility.
Named the Southern Joint Surgery Center, the facility will be new to TriStar, which is using it to build out a freestanding ambulatory surgery center with four operating rooms that will primarily work on total joint procedures in partnership with the Southern Joint Replacement Institute. The facility will also include a waiting area, three prep spaces, six recovery bays and two private recovery rooms. The space will also be suitable for use in orthopedics, gastroenterology, general surgery, gynecology and podiatry.
Nashville-based Batten & Shaw is constructing the space.
Nashville-based HCA Healthcare, TriStar's parent company, is spending more than $3.7 billion on construction and renovation projects this year.
