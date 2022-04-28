A building to offer medical office space is being eyed for a Hillsboro-West End site located near Interstate 440, according to documents submitted to the Metro Planning Department.
With addresses of 2505-2525 21st Ave. S., the two-parcel property offers a pair of modernist buildings: one of five floors — and home to Wright Development, Wright Foreign Currency Exchange and Centennial Retail Services, among others — and the other of two stories (with a tenant roster unclear).
The two structures will need to be demolished if the project is to move forward.
Wright Development LP owns the properties, having paid a collective $3.55 million for them in two separate transactions in 1996 and 2000, Metro records show. The parcels offer a combined 1.25 acres.
Pam Wright, who is spearheading the effort, could not be reached for comment. Wright is seeking a preliminary specific plan rezoning and has enlisted ESa for design work and Fulmer Lucas Engineering for land-planning and engineering duties. Both are locally based.
The team will go before the Metro Planning Commission on June 9 to request the zoning change.
A document submitted to the planning department notes the future building will offer 72,200 square feet of “clinical floors” and an “outdoor sport performance” space with 2,800 square feet. The latter seemingly will offer a football field-esque component, according to the rendering. Underground parking will be included with vehicular access via both Woodlawn Street and 21st Avenue South.
