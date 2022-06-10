Proffitt Dixon Partners has released additional images related to a mixed-use project eyed for downtown's North Capitol district, with the Charlotte-based development company to seek Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approval.
Proffitt Dixon Partners seeks to undertake the project — seemingly to be called Stockyards — on former State of Tennessee parcels for which it paid $32.52 million in October 2021 (read here).
With addresses at 900 Second Ave. N. and 1000 Second Ave. N. and located near First Horizon Park, the two properties offer a collective 5.93 acres and, due to previous demolition, no buildings.
The document that Proffitt Dixon Partners submitted to MDHA notes the first building to be undertaken will unfold at 900 Second and stand six floors. It will offer 339 apartment units, some live-work space and a 400-space parking garage.
As the Post previously reported, Proffitt Dixon Partners has enlisted multiple architects (Owensboro, Kentucky-based Axiom Architecture, Nashville-based EOA and Nashville-based Manuel Zeitlin Architects) to design the building. The team landed MDHA Design Review Committee concept plan approval in February for massing, bonus height and setbacks. It is now seeking DRC approval for the landscape plan and building materials, with a June 21 meeting set.
MDHA DRC approval is needed due to the property’s location within the agency’s Phillips Jackson Redevelopment District.
The future second building (at 1000 Second Ave. N.), the document notes, will offer segments with both six and 12 floors, along with live-work space. The number of residences is not noted on the document.
According to the document, the Music City Greenway will “sever” the two buildings, with the Cumberland Greenway running along their eastern segments.
Stuart Proffitt, PDP founding partner, could not be reached for comment.
Proffitt Dixon developed the Germantown site of 249-unit apartment building Peyton Stakes and remains an owner of the property (read here). The company also is developing a Wedgewood-Houston site (at 625 Hamilton Ave.) with a mixed-use building (read here). In addition, the company owns a self-storage building located in McKissack Park near Midtown and off Charlotte Avenue.
