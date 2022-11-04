Metro approval will be sought for a six-story structure eyed for a small surface parking that sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
An LLC affiliated with Columbus-area based TC Restaurant Group, which owns multiple restaurants and bars located in The District, paid $10.2 million — a noteworthy per-square-foot equivalent of $2,129 — for the property in May. The address is 107 Fourth Ave. N.
Now TCRG will go before the Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee on Nov. 15 to seek concept plan approval.
TCRG has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio for architectural work and RaganSmith Associates of Nashville for land-planning and engineering duties. Relatedly, updated images have been released.
A document shows the proposed building will offer multiple bars and live music stages, a gift shop and a rooftop deck.
TCRG also owns downtown’s Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Tequila Cowboy, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, FGL House and Wanna B’s. The company does not own the building housing Dierks Bentley's, as an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners paid $30.5 million for that property, also in May.
As designed, the proposed building’s exterior will offer primarily brick for its top four floors, with a two-level base of stone panels. The sixth floor will be set back, thus giving the structure the appearance of five stories as seen from part of Fourth Avenue North.
The Ryman Auditorium's PNC Plaza Building is positioned to the immediate north of the site on which the proposed structure would rise, with an alley running east-west between the two. The planned building also would sit next to the structure housing Lucky Bastard Saloon.
TCRG received Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval in August related to the design.
The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
Grant Burlingame, TCRG vice president of operations, told the Post in May the as-yet-identified concept to take space in the future building will yield 250 jobs.
In addition, the MDHA DRC will vote on the exterior renovation plan regarding updates to Cannery Row.
DZL Management owns the iconic downtown complex and has engaged Atlanta-based Smallwood as architect. That company has designed various Nashville buildings, including mixed-use SoBro tower Encore and Skyhouse Nashville in Midtown.
Cannery Row sits within MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval is needed.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.