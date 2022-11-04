Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 3.13.19 PM.png

Cannery Hall

Metro approval will be sought for a six-story structure eyed for a small surface parking that sits behind the building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

An LLC affiliated with Columbus-area based TC Restaurant Group, which owns multiple restaurants and bars located in The District, paid $10.2 million — a noteworthy per-square-foot equivalent of $2,129 — for the property in May. The address is 107 Fourth Ave. N.

Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 2.47.18 PM.png

107 Fourth Ave. N. as seen facing Fourth Avenue
Screen Shot 2022-11-03 at 2.33.42 PM.png

