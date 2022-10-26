The Metro Development and Housing Agency has released images and various details related to a 107-unit residential project it is eyeing for an East Nashville site.

If approved by MDHA Design Review Committee, Fifth & Summer will be undertaken at 725 S. Fifth St. on property the agency owns.

