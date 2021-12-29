The Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee has approved the design concept for a mixed-use building slated for East Nashville.
Local development company ZMX Inc. is eyeing the five story building for raw land with an address of 949 Main St. The developer is planning a roughly 70-foot-tall building with either for-rent or for-sale residential units, plus ground-floor retail space.
ZMX will need to acquire the three-parcel property from an LLC that paid $450,000 for it in 2013, according to Metro records.
According to a filed permit, Nashville-based Catalyst Design Group is handling engineering and land-planning duties. The permit notes the building could offer 82 units.
ZMX is known locally for its Fourth and Monroe in Germantown and The Volta in Inglewood, among other projects.
The property sits within the MDHA Five Points Redevelopment District and, as such, the project required DRC approval.
