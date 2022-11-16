The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved Wednesday the concept plan for a six-story structure eyed for a small surface parking lot that sits in The District behind the Broadway-fronting building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.

In addition, the DRC approved plans for Fifth & Summer, a 107-unit residential building eyed for an East Nashville site at 725 S. Fifth St. and on property the agency owns.

107.png

107 Fourth Ave. N.
Cannery Row.png

Cannery Hall at Cannery Row
5th & Summer Main.png

Fifth & Summer

