The Metro Development and Housing Agency Design Review Committee approved Wednesday the concept plan for a six-story structure eyed for a small surface parking lot that sits in The District behind the Broadway-fronting building housing Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row.
In addition, the DRC approved plans for Fifth & Summer, a 107-unit residential building eyed for an East Nashville site at 725 S. Fifth St. and on property the agency owns.
The committee also approved the exterior renovation plan regarding updates to Cannery Row.
As to the surface parking lot, which sits at 107 Fourth Ave. N., an LLC affiliated with Columbus-area based TC Restaurant Group paid $10.2 million — a robust per-square-foot equivalent of $2,129 — for the property in May.
The proposed building will offer multiple bars and live music stages, a gift shop and a rooftop deck. As designed, its exterior will feature primarily brick for its top four floors, with a two-level base of stone panels. The sixth floor will be set back, thus giving the structure the appearance of five stories as seen from part of Fourth Avenue North.
The Ryman Auditorium's PNC Plaza Building is positioned to the immediate north of the site on which the proposed structure would rise, with an alley running east-west between the two. The planned building also would sit next to the structure housing Lucky Bastard Saloon.
TCRG received Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval in August related to the design. The property sits within MDHA’s Capitol Mall Redevelopment District and, as such, DRC approval was needed.
TCRG, which owns multiple restaurants and bars located in The District, has enlisted Franklin-based Barnett Design Studio for architectural work and RaganSmith Associates of Nashville for land-planning and engineering duties.
TCRG also owns downtown’s Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Luke’s 32 Bridge, Tequila Cowboy, Luigi’s City Pizza, Sun Diner, Miranda Lambert’s Casa Rosa, FGL House and Wanna B’s. The company does not own the building housing Dierks Bentley's, as an LLC affiliated with Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners paid $30.5 million for that property, also in May.
Grant Burlingame, TCRG vice president of operations, told the Post in May the as-yet-identified concept to take space in the future building will yield 250 jobs.
Regarding Cannery Row, DZL Management owns the iconic SoBro complex and will undertake various exterior updates for its Cannery Hall building specifically. The address is 1 Cannery Row.
DZL has engaged Atlanta-based Smallwood as architect, with the company having designed various local buildings, including mixed-use SoBro tower Encore and Skyhouse Nashville in Midtown.
Because Cannery Row sits with MDHA’s Arts Center Redevelopment District, DRC approval was needed.
As the Post recently reported (read here), the six-story Fifth & Summer will offer 65 one-bedroom, 38 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom residences, plus 120 surface parking spaces. The structure will be sandwiched by the four-story Barrett Manor building (at 510 Summer Place) and South Fifth Street. The Gerald F. Nicely Building, which houses MDHA’s main offices, is located one-half block to the east on South Sixth Street.
Nashville-based Gresham Smith is the architect. Win Engineering and Lyne (interior designs), both locally based, also will participate in the project.
The property sits within MDHA Cayce Place Redevelopment District and, thus, DRC approval was needed.
Fifth & Summer is part of MDHA’s Envision Cayce master plan, which was instituted in 2013 and seeks to overhaul the agency’s largest public housing property. Many of the projects either have been completed or are in various stages of design and construction.
