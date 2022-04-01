West End corridor rental residential complex The Metropolitan Apartments has sold for $52.2 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Located near Ascension Saint Thomas West Hospital and Montgomery Bell Academy, the multi-building garden-style apartment property offers an address of 101 Brixworth Lane and opened in 1987.
The new owner of the West Nashville property is an LLC, details about which the Post was unable to determine.
Nashville Metropolitan LLC was the seller, having paid $37,857,000 for the property in November 2017, Metro records show.
With 216 units, the deal is the equivalent of about $241,700 per apartment. Nashville-based FirstBank has provided a $36.54 million loan, a separate document notes.
Nearby The Metropolitan Apartments are Aquinas College, Windsor Tower and Vine Street Christian Church.
It is unclear if brokers were involved in the transaction.
