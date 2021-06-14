A Northeast real estate firm has paid $3.65 million for the SunTrust Bank property at Brentwood's Maryland Farms.
Newport, Rhode Island-based American Finance Trust created an LLC for the purchase, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller was Inland American ST Portfolio, which is affiliated with Clayton, Missouri-based Centene Corp. That entity paid $2.3 million for the 1.15-acre property, located at 5030 Thoroughbred Lane, in December 2007, according to Metro records.
Orlando-based law firm Greenberg Traurig facilitated the transaction, and the Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
The property sits within the Davidson County segment of Maryland Farms, with both a Courtyard by Marriott and a McDonald’s located nearby.
This is seemingly the second SunTrust property located in greater Nashville to change ownership hands this year. In March, Brentwood-based GBT Realty paid $3 million for a SunTrust property located north of Five Points in East Nashville.
As of March 31, the real estate portfolio of the publicly traded American Finance was valued at $4 billion, representing 925 properties.
Inland American ST Portfolio, established in 1968, holds 643 properties, well over half of which were acquired since 2013.
