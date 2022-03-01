Details are emerging regarding a mixed-use building planned for a three-parcel surface parking lot located adjacent to Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet High School.
According to a water permit filed with Metro, a 428-room Marriott hotel is eyed for the site, which offers a main address of 117-119-125 Seventh Ave. N. and is located near the hub of Nashville’s central business district. The document notes the hotel building will offer a 400-seat restaurant taking about 16,000 square feet.
Nashville-based Civil Site Design Group is listed on the permit.
Multiple sources told the Post for a previous report the prospective developer of the property is Dallas-based Alamo Manhattan, company officials with which could not be reached for comment. It is unclear if the deal will involve a sale or a ground lease.
The family of the late Monroe Carell, a parking industry official and philanthropist, owns the three-parcel property, which offers a collective 0.78 acres and sits across Seventh Avenue from boutique hotel Holston House. Carell family members did not respond to a request for comment.
