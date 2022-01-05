One of the nation’s largest suburban homebuilders has announced plans to establish a Nashville office.
Dallas-based Gehan Homes bills itself as the ninth-largest private homebuilder in the U.S. and the 25th largest overall, according to a release.
The new division, to focus on homebuilding across Middle Tennessee, will be overseen by Brandon Rickman. A West Tennessee native, Rickman offers about 18 years of experience in the homebuilding industry.
The Gehan Homes portfolio includes more than 120 suburban communities across Texas, Arizona and Colorado operating under the Gehan Homes, Gray Point Homes and Wonderland Homes brands.
"Nashville is one of the top housing markets in the country with strong fundamentals for sustainable growth," John Winniford, Gehan Homes president and chief executive officer, said in the release. "We have been evaluating the market for the last couple of years; the move is consistent with our plan to expand into markets that fit the profile of our existing footprint. We welcome Brandon to our team and look forward to supporting him and his efforts as we grow the division."
In addition to Dallas and now Nashville, Gehan operates offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix and Denver.
