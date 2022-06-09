Atlanta-based Portman and Washington, D.C.-based National Real Estate Advisors have taken ownership of the North Gulch property home to the Eleven North apartment complex and are planning a major reinvention of the site with additional buildings and improved greenways.
The seller of the property, with a main address of 200 11th Ave. N., was a general partnership affiliated with Chicago-based GEM Realty Capital. The transaction was undertaken via a quitclaim deed deal for which no dollar amount is listed on a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, and Portman is not disclosing what it will pay for the roughly 10-acre, three-parcel property.
Mike Greene, Portman senior vice president of development for the Nashville market, said the future update to the site will involve a combination of developing the existing raw land and “repositioning” the two apartment buildings.
“We see the property as a critical connection between the North Gulch and mid-Gulch and between Church Street and 11th Avenue North,” Greene said, adding the site will eventually offer improved connectivity — via an aerial pedestrian/cyclist bridge/ramp — involving the Church Street viaduct and the existing Metro greenway. The ramp likely will be the city’s first such structure related to its viaducts.
Greene said Portman envisions at least three towers of upwards of 16 floors to rise on the site and will share specific design and usage plans in the “near future.” The future of the existing two Eleven North apartment buildings has not been finalized; however, Greene said the residential structures, which offer no retail, will remain for the foreseeable future. A public street lined with retail will be added between the two existing buildings. The overall effort for what will be a mixed-use development is expected to require at least 10 years, Greene said.
With Highwoods and Tidal Real Estate Partners (formerly Flank Inc.) either undertaking, or planning to do so, multiple projects within the specific segment of the North Gulch bordered by Broadway on the south and Church Street on the north, Greene said Portman’s future development can provide improved connectivity to areas located to the north (Germantown, North Capitol and Hope Gardens) and to the south (The Gulch) of the site.
Portman is underway on two Nashville projects: Moore Building in Midtown with local developer David Creed (read here) and Ballpark Village in North Capitol near First Horizon Park (read here).
“We are very excited,” Greene said of the Eleven North site. “This is our third Nashville project and by far our biggest.”
It will also be Portman’s second partnership with the Metro Parks Department Greenways and Open Space Commission regarding the city’s greenways system. Portman will upgrade the portion of the greenway that runs along Eleven North’s eastern border, in an effort to improve connectivity between the epicenter of The Gulch and North Capitol/Germantown.
TriBridge Residential, Stonehenge Real Estate Group and The Carlyle Group co-developed the site with Eleven North. Via an LLC, those entities sold in 2012 the then-just-completed apartment property to Chicago-based Mesirow for $58.75 million, Metro records show. Mesirow later quitclaim deeded the property to the aforementioned GEM in February 2020.
In March 2021, GEM paid about $5.36 million for a 0.99-acre parcel (read here) located to the immediate south of the Grainger Industrial Supply warehouse at 1021 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd. The future Portman project will include reinventing that parcel next to the warehouse.
Long-time Nashvillians will recall the Eleven North buildings sit on a site that previously offered a large brick warehouse loosely called the Polar Ice Storage Building and partly owned by local developer Tony Giarratana.
