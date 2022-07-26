Six.0.Nine

Six.0.Nine

 Courtesy of Michael Ellsworth, KSA

Plans for a residential project in Madison have been scrapped, with the property now listed for sale for $3.9 million.

The 3.9-acre property offers an address of 609 Creative Way and is located near the Nossi College of Art campus, Interstate 65 and Briley Parkway.

