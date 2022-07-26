Plans for a residential project in Madison have been scrapped, with the property now listed for sale for $3.9 million.
The 3.9-acre property offers an address of 609 Creative Way and is located near the Nossi College of Art campus, Interstate 65 and Briley Parkway.
As Nashville Business Journal reported in late 2018, Jeff Corbett and Michael Ellsworth sought a 120-unit condominium and apartment project called Six.0.Nine.
Now the site has been offered for purchase. The property has been rezoned to accommodate a residential project similar to what had been planned, and a master permit and a grading permit have been issued, according to marketing materials.
Via Chapel Development LLC, Corbett paid $365,000 for the property in mid-2016, according to Metro records.
Six.0.Nine’s one-bedroom units were to have been priced starting at $209,000 and to have spanned 700 square feet to 900 square feet, Corbett told NBJ. Two-bedroom units were to have begun at $266,000 and be about 1,000 square feet. Nossi students were to have painted a large mural to highlight Six.0.Nine. Nashville-based Kline Swinney Associates was the architect.
Neither Corbett nor Ellsworth (who oversees Brentwood-based boutique homebuilder Thunder River Construction) seemingly has undertaken any local development. In the mid-2000s, Ellsworth's father, Lynn Ellsworth, developed a handful of local urban sites with multi-unit residential buildings (including Cityview Lofts at 800 Woodland St. in East Nashville) via CODA Development.
Ellsworth (who could not be reached for comment) is handling the marketing of the property, and it is unclear if Corbett still has some ownership.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Nancy VanReece’s District 8.
