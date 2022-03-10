A Madison garden-style apartment complex has sold for $15.3 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
Of note, the transaction is the latest deal of the past 13 months involving similar modernist-era Madison properties purchased by out-of-town companies.
The new owner of the property, known as Orchard Park Apartments and located at 203 Sealey Drive, is an LLC seemingly affiliated with Knoxville-based Dominion Group.
A New Jersey LLC that paid $6 million for the property in 2015 was the seller, Metro records show. After the purchase, that entity seemingly upgraded the multiple three-story buildings comprising Orchard Park.
The deal is the equivalent of about $136,600 per unit.
According to its website, Dominion Group owns 30 apartment properties with a collective more than 4,100 units. It also owns 17 senior housing properties with more than 1,000 units combined. The company has $884 million in assets under management or being developed.
Dominion officials could not be reached for comment, but Orchard Park — located approximately one mile from the intersection of West Old Hickory Boulevard and Gallatin Pike — is seemingly the company’s first Davidson County purchase.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the deal.
In November 2021, New Jersey-based Concordia Properties paid $22.82 million for Falcon View, a Madison garden-style apartment complex with 163 units and opened in 1974 (read here).
In February 2021, 135 an LLC affiliated with New York-based JEM Holdings LLC paid $16 million for Madison Flats, which opened in 1959 (read here).
