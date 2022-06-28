Screen Shot 2022-06-23 at 12.12.25 PM.png

A Madison health care office building located near RiverGate Mall has been offered for sale for $3.25 million.

Located at 647 Myatt Drive, the structure includes about 12,660 square feet and previously housed the Northridge Surgery Center.

Marketing materials note the one-story building opened in 1985 and underwent a renovation in 2014. Via an LLC, Nashville-based health care real estate investor and developer Bond Oman acquired the property in 2017 for $1.5 million, according to Metro records. The materials show the building is also for lease.

Oman serves as CEO of Oman-Gibson Associates. David Horn, OGA portfolio manager, is handling the marketing of the property.

