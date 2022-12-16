The team looking to transform the site of an existing South Inglewood government-subsidized residential complex with a market-rate mixed-use project has undertaken a $6.4 million transaction involving Madison property and related to the overall redevelopment effort.

Birchstone Village LP now owns the 12.9-acre property, with an address of 616 N. Dupont Ave. The partnership is affiliated with Nashville-based First Cumberland Properties and sister business (and construction arm) Trent Development Group LLC (TDG).

Porter Hill

Site plan for Porter Hill

