The team looking to transform the site of an existing South Inglewood government-subsidized residential complex with a market-rate mixed-use project has undertaken a $6.4 million transaction involving Madison property and related to the overall redevelopment effort.
Birchstone Village LP now owns the 12.9-acre property, with an address of 616 N. Dupont Ave. The partnership is affiliated with Nashville-based First Cumberland Properties and sister business (and construction arm) Trent Development Group LLC (TDG).
First Cumberland Properties took possession of the primarily raw land in June 2021 in a quitclaim deed deal with Bixler Farms LLC and for which Metro records show no dollar amount. Now First Cumberland Properties has sold to its Birchstone Village LP, thus finalizing the acquisition (and its related cost) to allow for the eventual groundbreaking for the project.
TDG plans Birchstone Village, to offer 220 residential units, for the Madison site.
Related to the transaction, First Cumberland plans eventually to transfer the U.S. Housing and Urban Development (HUD) contract in place at its Berkshire Place apartment complex in South Inglewood — and with a Section 8 component — to the future Birchstone Village.
With an address of 1500 Porter Road and sitting on about 20 acres, Berkshire Place offers 195 Section 8 units and is alternatively called Panorama Apartments. First Cumberland Properties owns the 19.9-acre site via Berkshire Place Apartments LP.
As the Post reported in July 2021 (read here), TDG plans to raze Berkshire Place and replace it with the mixed-use Porter Hill, to offer 750 residential units, most leased at market rate and supplemented by restaurants and retail. TDG President Alex Trent told the Post at the time that a "significant component" of the future project could involve affordable housing but did not offer specifics.
Berkshire Place tenants will be given an opportunity to relocate to Birchstone Village if they can’t afford to live in the future Porter Hill development.
First Cumberland and TDG officials could not be reached for comment.
The Berkshire Place property sits within Metro Councilmember Emily Benedict’s District 7. Benedict told the Post in mid-2021 that she was concerned the future Porter Hill will represent the type of gentrification challenges East Nashville continues to see.
The future Birchstone Village will sit on property located in Metro Councilmember Tonya Hancock’s District 7.
