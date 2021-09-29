Downtown’s Basin Alley building — home to live music venue and restaurant/bar Nashville Underground — has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price, according to a release.
Located at 105 Broadway and seemingly opened in 1935, the six-story building is billed as offering Class A office and retail space. It covers about 52,000 square feet, which includes two levels of outdoor/rooftop space and a basement. The structure sits next to the building home to craft beer brewpub Rock Bottom.
An LLC affiliated with MJM Architects owns the property, having paid $3 million for it in 2002, according to Metro records. MJM once operated from the building and now does business on Sidco Drive near Berry Hill in South Davidson County.
The release notes the building was fully renovated in 2018.
MJM has enlisted Bennett Maxwell and Gaines Hanks, associates with the Franklin office of Lee & Associates-based Lee & Associates, to handle the marketing and sale of the building.
Structures located within the so-called The District (which includes Lower Broadway and Second Avenue) have commanded a minimum of $800 per square foot with sales from the previous few years. If the Basin Alley Building fetches $800 per foot, the sales price would be $41.6 million.
For context, the building sold in 1993 for $750,000, Metro records note.
“Broadway is the epicenter of Nashville, and this historic building is located perfectly in the downtown corridor,” Hanks said in the release. “It is within walking distance to most of Nashville’s top visited tourist attractions. [The city] is ranked the 11th most popular destination by Traveler’s Choice and is the only U.S. city to be on SportsPro’s Seven Sports event destinations.
"It is truly a trophy real estate asset.”
