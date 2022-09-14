Five years after information emerged regarding a proposed 18-story building to accommodate a House of Blues live music venue and a hotel, the project seemingly is dead.

In October 2017, The Tennessean reported an unidentified group intended to develop a parking lot, with an address of 105-107 First Ave. S., with the structure. Nashville Business Journal later reported in December of that year the team behind the effort sought Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval for the project, with the proposal spurring some concern from some Lower Broadway business owners.

My Nashville Post role has evolved since 2000 when I joined the now-defunct The City Paper. TCP became a Post sister publication in 2008 (when I began doing some Post work) and folded in 2013. I have been managing editor of the Post since late 2011.

