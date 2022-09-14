Five years after information emerged regarding a proposed 18-story building to accommodate a House of Blues live music venue and a hotel, the project seemingly is dead.
In October 2017, The Tennessean reported an unidentified group intended to develop a parking lot, with an address of 105-107 First Ave. S., with the structure. Nashville Business Journal later reported in December of that year the team behind the effort sought Metro Historic Zoning Commission approval for the project, with the proposal spurring some concern from some Lower Broadway business owners.
The MHZC approved the needed zoning.
The Tennessean article noted that the proposed building was to have included a hotel and office space for Live Nation, which owns House of Blues.
Since that point, no further details have unfolded, and the Post was unable to determine the project’s status. However, a source said the effort has likely been scrapped. The local office of Live Nation has since taken office space at Nashville Warehouse in Chestnut Hill near Wedgewood-Houston.
Neither The Tennessee nor NBJ reported what entity would undertake the redevelopment of the site.
Lester Turner and Currey Thornton own the 105-107 First Ave. S. property, according to Metro records. The former founded local radio station Lightning 100, while the latter owns an equestrian farm in Franklin.
The parking lot is positioned behind the Acme Feed & Seed Building, which sits at 101 Broadway at the southeast corner of Broadway and First Avenue South and which Turner and Thornton also own. Neither could be reached for comment.
Nashville-based MJM Real Estate Investments LLC owns an adjacent building at 105 Broadway, and it is unclear if that entity was planning to buy the Turner and Thornton properties and undertake the redevelopment of the site.
