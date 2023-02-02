A rooftop addition is planned for the Lower Broadway building last home to Ernest Tubb Record Shop.

According to a multi-page document submitted to Metro, the addition is slated for two levels and would be set back from the front portion of the existing three-story structure’s roof (as required by the Metro Historic Zoning Commission).

Screen Shot 2023-02-02 at 11.38.14 AM.png

417 Broadway

