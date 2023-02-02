A rooftop addition is planned for the Lower Broadway building last home to Ernest Tubb Record Shop.
According to a multi-page document submitted to Metro, the addition is slated for two levels and would be set back from the front portion of the existing three-story structure’s roof (as required by the Metro Historic Zoning Commission).
Nashville-based real estate investor and developer Brad Bars, Dale Tubb (Tubb’s grandson) and Ilya Toshinskiy, a Russian-born and locally based musician, own the building, located at 417 Broadway, having paid $18.3 million for it in mid-2022 (read more here).
The owners have enlisted Nashville-based Clements Wimsatt Architects to design the addition, which would offer two levels of about 21 collective feet in height. The document suggests the third level of the existing structure will offer rooftop access.
The Post was unable to determine when the owners will appear before the Metro Historic Zoning Commission to seek approval for the addition.
According to a separate document, the owners have landed a loan, valued at $18.75 million, from Ascend Federal Credit Union.
Considered an iconic retail business by many, Ernest Tubb Record Shops closed in 2022.