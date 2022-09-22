Nashville-based Dill Contracting has announced sales are fully underway for Bradford Flats condominiums, with the new residences priced well below the mark of the area median average.
The two-building Bradford Flats offers a collective 68 units featuring studio condos priced starting at $229,000 and 500 square feet. The highest priced unit is $269,000.
For comparison, the area median price for a condo (new or pre-owned) is about $348,000.
The address is 293 Plus Park Blvd. and 295 Plus Park Blvd., with the site located about five miles from downtown.
Local Realtor Amanda Harvey is overseeing marketing and sales of the units, which are located near Nashville International Airport. Harvey, who conducts her real estate work via a local business that is stylized as “simpliHŌM,” said 44 units have pre-sold and are being converted to contracts, with 24 remaining.
"This development is [distinctive] in that it has everything to offer — the location, the amenities — without the unreasonable cost," Harvey said. "I'm so excited to be involved in bringing this community to life in Nashville, and for the opportunities it will give people to not only own a home, but potentially see it appreciate in value for years to come."
Via his Dill Contracting and in 2018, Eric Dill acquired the property on which sits Bradford Flats for a sum for which Metro records are unclear. He converted the office space to residential space.
Bradford Flats offers few amenities other than a pet park, a courtyard and some surface parking.
