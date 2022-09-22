BFlats.png

Bradford Flats

Nashville-based Dill Contracting has announced sales are fully underway for Bradford Flats condominiums, with the new residences priced well below the mark of the area median average.

The two-building Bradford Flats offers a collective 68 units featuring studio condos priced starting at $229,000 and 500 square feet. The highest priced unit is $269,000.

