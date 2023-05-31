The status of a construction start on an apartment building in Capitol View remains unclear approximately three years after information about the proposed effort was submitted to Metro.

As the Post reported in July 2020, the 324-unit (it had been 330 units), six-story building will have an address of 612 10th Ave. N. and sit at the northeast corner of the T-intersection of 10th and LifeWay Plaza. Frankie Pierce Park is located nearby.

Northwood

612 10th Ave. N.

