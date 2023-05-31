The status of a construction start on an apartment building in Capitol View remains unclear approximately three years after information about the proposed effort was submitted to Metro.
As the Post reported in July 2020, the 324-unit (it had been 330 units), six-story building will have an address of 612 10th Ave. N. and sit at the northeast corner of the T-intersection of 10th and LifeWay Plaza. Frankie Pierce Park is located nearby.
Via an LLC, Northwestern Mutual Real Estate owns the bulk of Capitol View’s 32 acres, including the raw land on which the apartment building would sit.
Charlotte-based Northwood Ravin will partner with Northwestern to develop the 3.75-acre site with the residential structure. In late 2020, the Metro Planning Commission amended the property's specific plan zoning to allow for the development.
The proposed apartment building will stand about 75 feet tall and offer roughly 100,500 square feet. The document submitted to Metro in 2020 does not include the number of parking spaces or the specific exterior building materials.
Northwood Ravin officials declined to offer an update on the project.
Northwestern and Northwood Ravin have enlisted Nashville’s Smith Gee Studio (architecture), Nashville’s Barge Design Solutions (civil engineering), Franklin’s Kiser Vogrin (land-planning) and the local office of Maryland-based KCI (formerly RPM) for traffic planning.
Northwood Ravin teamed with Franklin’s Boyle Nashville, the parent company of which is headquartered in Memphis, to co-develop the site home to The Residences at Capitol View, which houses a Publix, offices and apartments and sits at the intersection of 11th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue. Boyle Nashville is the master developer of Capitol View, the bulk of which sits in the North Gulch.
