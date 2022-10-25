Locally based Joong Seo has paid $1.5 million for a two-parcel property with the building accommodating dog care business Red Rover — the latest in a string of deals involving the real estate investor.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the properties, with addresses of 315-317 Hermitage Ave., was a partnership involving Nashville’s Corenswet family.
The family’s ownership dates to 1958, Metro records show. During World War II, the late Renette Israel Corenswet was selected — from among 200 young women — to become the administrative assistant to the chief of naval personnel for what is now known as the U.S. Department of Defense. Corenswet died at age 98 in 2021, according to a Tennessean obituary.
Related to the transaction, Seo has landed a loan, valued at $1,125,000, from Nashville-based FirstBank.
The deal follows Seo’s having sold for $1,460,000 a Music Row property in September (read here). The owner of Heritage Cleaners in Green Hills, Seo has undertaken multiple property acquisitions during the past few years, including a $5.85 million deal for the East Nashville commercial building home to Duke’s (read here).
Red Rover Pet Services began business in 2004. It is unclear how long the business has operated at 315 Hermitage Ave.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
