Locally based Joong Seo has paid $1.5 million for a two-parcel property with the building accommodating dog care business Red Rover — the latest in a string of deals involving the real estate investor.  

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the properties, with addresses of 315-317 Hermitage Ave., was a partnership involving Nashville’s Corenswet family.

315 Hermitage Ave.

315 Hermitage Ave. as seen in 2017

