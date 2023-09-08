Greater Nashville Realtors released August data on home closings this week.
Kevin Wilson, president-elect for the group, said that one of the highlights of the data was a slight uptick in the median single-family home and condominium sale prices compared to last year.
“We're not seeing a decline in the median home sale price, so there's not a plummet in our market,” Wilson said. “Real estate is still a very strong investment.”
The median price for a residential single-family home was $476,559 and a condo was $350,000, compared to $475,000 and $349,595, respectively, in 2019. Wilson said this was important to note despite information about the decline in the number of sales because usually month to month one of those categories sees a decrease.
“People are also still continuing to see the value in homeownership and that's why we continue to see a rise in the median price of condos,” Wilson said. “I think it just speaks to affordability and people finding a pathway to homeownership to create stability, to create wealth and to create equity.”
The group hosted Laurel Graefe from the Nashville office of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta for their quarterly Nashonomics series on Thursday.
“Nashville and Middle Tennessee is really experiencing this tension right now around how do we grow in a way that we can support this new demand,” Graefe said. “When I think about how Nashville compares to the rest of the country, I think one of the most prominent things that comes to mind is just we're seeing a shift and a growth in who lives there and the way they're engaging in the economy in a way that is pretty unique.”
Graefe said that the slowing of sales in the real estate industry is something that should be expected with the rise in interest rates.
“Rising interest rates tend to have some of the fastest impact on the real estate market,” she said. “I think one of the surprises, frankly, is how well the industry has held up, especially on the pricing front. You see home prices, so many had predicted that we would have seen a really big decline by this point or a meaningful decline and that hasn't really happened to the greatest extent.”
Overall, Graefe said the Fed’s summary of economic projections right now don’t just talk about when policy on interest rates might stop increasing but also when they could come back down again and that’s looking like it will be further into next year.
“I would love to see the Fed to begin being in a place where we're confident around inflation and can start moving policy down,” she said. “That's not where we are right now. I don't have any expectation that's going to be in the near future.”
While Graefe said she couldn’t predict what was next, she said she would like to see the Fed feel solid about where the country is with inflation, the job market and wages to a point where it can start confidently telling the public and investors about the path to rate decreases. But, she said there is no guarantee the Fed will be able to provide that guidance to investors any time soon.