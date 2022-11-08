A small commercial building located in The Nations and that sold in April for $4.2 million and in January for $2.85 million has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.
The owner of the property — at 4801 Centennial Blvd. and near both Bringles Smoking Oasis and Stocking 51 — is locally based real estate investor Rusty Dunn. Also in April, Dunn sold a Nations commercial property for $3.35 million to South Carolina-based Hudson Automotive (read here). Dunn, likewise in April, bought a large surface parking lot at 1809 and 1817 Lebanon Pike for $2.8 million (read here).
The seller of 4801 Centennial Blvd. earlier this year was distiller and entrepreneur Darek Bell. Of note, Bell previously had considered operating an outpost of his Wedgewood-Houston-based Corsair Artisan Distillery from the 7,000-square-foot building. That effort failed to materialize, Bell told the Post at the time.
Of note, Bell acquired a 45-foot-tall continuous column still that would not fit in the just-sold building, thus prompting him, in part, to change his plans.
Bell was able to acquire the 4801 Centennial Blvd. property in January for only $2.85 million (read here) due, in part, to his previous transaction with Phoenix-based development company Alliance Residential Co. Specifically, in June 2020 Bell sold to Alliance what was then a two-parcel, 6.3-acre property for $10.35 million. Alliance would later redevelop the site — which is located near Stocking 51, Silo Bend and the Cumberland River — with apartment building Broadstone Nations and the just-sold commercial building.
Alliance then sold the apartment building in March to Atlanta-based multifamily investment and management firm Cortland Partners for about $128.6 million (read here). The building is now called Cortland at The Nations.
Will Dunn and Michael Dunn, brokers with the local office of Dallas-based CBRE and Rusty Dunn relatives, are marketing the for-sale building.
The property sits within Metro Councilmember Mary Carolyn Roberts' District 20.