A small commercial building located in The Nations and that sold in April for $4.2 million and in January for $2.85 million has been offered for sale for an undisclosed asking price.

The owner of the property — at 4801 Centennial Blvd. and near both Bringles Smoking Oasis and Stocking 51 — is locally based real estate investor Rusty Dunn. Also in April, Dunn sold a Nations commercial property for $3.35 million to South Carolina-based Hudson Automotive (read here). Dunn, likewise in April, bought a large surface parking lot at 1809 and 1817 Lebanon Pike for $2.8 million (read here).

