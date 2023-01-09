SomeraRoad, the Nashville-based development company undertaking the multi-building mixed-use Paseo South Gulch project on Eighth Avenue, has the nearby property once home to the just-closed Arnold's Country Kitchen under contract.

A meat-and-three institution, Arnold's served its last meals on Saturday (read more here from Post sister publication Nashville Scene). The main address of the three-parcel site is 605 Eighth Ave. S. in The Gulch, with the SomeraRoad development unfolding across the street.

Arnold's.png
Screen Shot 2023-01-06 at 2.56.21 PM.png

Prima in Paseo South Gulch

