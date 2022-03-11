An LLC affiliated with Nashville-based development company CA South has paid $4.9 million for a property located in the so-called Railyard District, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
The seller of the industrial property, located at 801 Visco Drive near both Hermitage Avenue and Fesslers Lane, was long-standing Nashville-based construction industry business Renaissance Stone Cutting. That entity bought the 3.67-acre parcel and the building on the site in November 2018 for $2.4 million, according to Metro records.
Renaissance Stone Cutting is the building's tenant, with Crown Awning and Signs having once operated from it.
Meg Epstein, CA South founder and CEO, could not be reached for comment. Of note, CA South recently paid $7.25 million for a property located near Hill Center Sylvan Heights in West Nashville (read here).
Melissa Alexander, vice president with Foundry Commercial, represented CA South in the deal, according to a source, who said the existing building will receive some upgrades.
CA South continues work in Pie Town on the six-story Nell (read here) at 635 Seventh Ave. S. Epstein and her company have developed numerous local urban sites with multi-unit residential buildings (read here).
Read more about the Railyard District here.
