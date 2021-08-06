Nashville-based Core Development has paid $1 million for two East Nashville parcels.
The properties are located at 907 W. Eastland Ave. and 930 McFerrin Ave.
The seller was an LLC affiliated with residential home builder Paragon Group. The entity paid $76,000 for the 0.34-acre Eastland parcel in mid-2013 and $76,944 for the 2.08-acre parcel in late-2011, according to Metro records.
Neither parcel offers a residence.
Andrew Beaird, Core vice president, said the company is not ready to disclose detail regarding a future development.
“Core is looking forward to continuing our initial work with the Greenwood neighbors, stakeholders, Metro Historic, and Metro Planning to re-envision this unique slice of the neighborhood," he emailed the Post. "We are in the preliminary stages of the larger conversation and endeavor to support another 'one mile radius' community in East Nashville.”
