Nashville-based real estate developer and investor David W. Creed Jr. has paid $1.85 million for a Music Row property, with the sellers music industry officials of note.
Located at 27 Music Square E., the 0.17-acre property offers a modernist building with a bold exterior color scheme element. The building, which was constructed for Decca Records in the 1970s, has no tenant.
The seller was Del/Dane III LLC, which includes brothers Del Bryant, former president of BMI, and Dane Bryant, music director for Olivia Newton John and owner of a music production company bearing his name. The Bryants are the sons of Felice Bryant and Boudleaux Bryant, who penned “Rocky Top,” “Love Hurts” and “Wake Up, Little Susie,” among other hits.
Relatedly, Creed has landed a $1.57 million loan from Murfreesboro-based First National Bank of Middle Tennessee.
“We love Nashville and continue to have a focus and passion for Midtown and Music Row,” Creed emailed the Post. “We have very exciting plans for this unique property that we plan to share soon.”
Chad Poff, a broker with Colliers Nashville, represented the sellers. Creed represented himself.
Of note, Creed and Atlanta-based Portman Holdings are teaming to develop a nearby Midtown site with Moore Building (read more here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.