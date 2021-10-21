GBT Realty continues to target multiple local locales for urban-focused projects, with the Brentwood-based development company now seemingly eyeing a River North site.
According to a document filed with the Tennessee Secretary of State office, the company has created GBT River North Equity, LLC. Sources told the Post GBT is looking to develop at River North, which will be anchored by the Oracle Corp. campus (read here).
GBT officials could not be reached for comment regarding the specific site or sites on which any future development could unfold; however, the overall site offers two parcels that are logical for reinvention. The two, which sit adjacent to the Oracle site and a property on which mixed-used project The Landings is under construction, cover a collective 3.7 acres.
The two parcels on which GBT could be focused are zoned to accommodate buildings of up to 30 floors, and their sizes suggest at least three buildings could be undertaken. Chicago-based Monroe Investment Partners owns the two parcels, which have placeholder addresses of 0 Waterside Drive. The south parcel borders the home of TopGolf.
MRP Realty of Washington, D.C., and Chicago-based real estate investment management company Creek Lane Capital paid $42.5 million for The Landings site. McNally Capital is an investor in the project (read more here).
GBT is under construction both with mixed-use tower ONE22ONE on downtown's western edge and with mixed-use Parke West on Murphy Road.
