A property eyed for a mixed-use development and located near Hill Center Sylvan Heights in West Nashville has sold for about $7.25 million, with the new owner local developer Meg Epstein.
405 Charlotte Development Partners was the seller of the property, having acquired it in December 2016 for about $4.75 million. That partnership is affiliated with Brentwood-based Armistead Arnold Pollard Real Estate Services
The 1.92-acre site, which offers five industrial buildings, has an address of 405 40th Ave. N.
The selling entity had envisioned a project that was to have included 152 residential units, as well as restaurant and retail spaces.
The site sits within Metro Councilmember Kathleen Murphy's District 24, which has seen several key developments the last few years, including Sylvan Station, Sylvan Supply, Lindsey’s Corner (which is under construction) and Hill Center Sylvan Heights.
Epstein, who could not be reached for comment, is underway in Pie Town with the six-story Nell at 635 Seventh Ave. S. She has developed numerous local urban sites with multi-unit residential buildings (read here).
