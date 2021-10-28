GBT Realty has paid an undisclosed sum for two River North parcels on which it seemingly is eyeing a large-scale development.
A release does not note what the Brentwood-based company plans for the sites, known as parcels F and G and comprising about 3.7 acres. River North will be anchored by the Oracle Corp. campus (read here), with the just-sold property located nearby and adjacent to under-construction mixed-used project The Landings (read here).
Chicago-based Monroe Investment Partners was the seller of the two parcels, which have placeholder addresses of 0 Waterside Drive. The south parcel borders the home of TopGolf.
Of note, New York-based investment advisory firm Atalaya Capital Management is serving as an equity partner with GBT. Young Kwon, ACM head of real estate, said the company is “bullish on the long-term outlook of Nashville as a destination individuals and corporations will continue to flock to,”
The Davidson County Register of Deeds Office had yet to record the transaction price at publication time.
“It is an exciting opportunity to continue the city’s vision of further activating and embracing Nashville’s riverfront,” Jeff Pape, GBT managing director, said in the release. “It is a priority for us to work with neighboring developers, including Oracle, to deliver a synergistic urban area for a walkable and sustainable urban environment.”
The two parcels GBT acquired are zoned to accommodate buildings of up to 38 floors, and their sizes suggest at least three buildings could be undertaken.
Representing Monroe in the transaction were Avison Young’s Lisa Maki, senior vice president; Wes Boatwright, principal; Mike Jacobs, senior vice president; and Warren Smith, principal and managing director.
GBT is under construction both with mixed-use tower ONE22ONE on downtown's western edge and with mixed-use Parke West on Murphy Road.
