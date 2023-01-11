Nashville-based Dryden Architecture and Design will move in early fall from one Berry Hill commercial building to another.
Nick Dryden, DAAD owner, recently paid $2.1 million for the future home of his business, with an address of 702 Melpark Drive and previously owned by a former Forest Hills mayor.
Dryden said the property from which DAAD currently operates, which he owns and is located at 2520 White Ave., is offered for lease and garnering interest.
DAAD, then under a different ownership structure, moved to the existing 2,000-square-foot building in 2005 with five employees. The design firm now has 20 employees, prompting the need for a larger space (the just-acquired building offers 6,000 square feet).
“We’re excited about this next chapter to support our steady growth,” Dryden told the Post. “We looked all over town but ended up finding a place two blocks away. We are happy to be staying in the neighborhood.”
A trust affiliated with the estate of the late John Lovell was the seller of the property, which is located in the Woodland-In-Waverly neighborhood (in both Nashville and Berry Hill). Lovell, who died at age 75 in October 2022, operated J.T. Lovell Co. He served on the City of Forest Hills Board of Commissioners for 24 years as vice mayor and mayor, according to his obituary in The Tennessean. Lovell paid $185,000 for the property in 1986, Metro records who.
Dryden has landed a loan, valued at $2,191,200, from Nashville-based Pinnacle Bank.
The late Kermit Stengel — a local developer and philanthropist who was perhaps the key figure in saving the iconic Belle Meade Theater building from demolition — once owned the property with colleague Karl Haury (a deceased developer who co-founded the defunct Haury & Smith with the late Reese Smith Jr.).
The local office of Atlanta-based Arrow Exterminators (in business since 1964) operates at 702 Melpark Drive and will move to a property located nearby on Eugenia Avenue, according to the company.
Cushman & Wakefield brokers Ronnie Wenzler, Madison Wenzler and Michael Havens represented both parties in the transaction involving the just-sold property.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.