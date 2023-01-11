Nashville-based Dryden Architecture and Design will move in early fall from one Berry Hill commercial building to another.

Nick Dryden, DAAD owner, recently paid $2.1 million for the future home of his business, with an address of 702 Melpark Drive and previously owned by a former Forest Hills mayor.

Nick.png

The future home of Dryden Architecture and Design
Screen Shot 2023-01-11 at 2.35.32 PM.png

702 Melpark Drive as seen in 2019

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the two publications, with TCP ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.