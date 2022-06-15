An investment partnership led by Nashville-based C.B. Ragland Company announced Wednesday it has paid $21 million for the West End corridor modernist building once home to the headquarters of BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee.
The seller was BlueCross, which had owned the property fronting Acklen Park and West End Avenue since 1991. BlueCross acquired it for $4.25 million.
A release notes BlueCross had “extensively renovated” the building, with the entity previously having worked from 62,000 square feet of the 79,000-square-foot structure. Regus is the sole remaining tenant.
The address is 3200 West End Ave.
The transaction is the equivalent of about $266 per foot based on the building’s size, a figure in line with those of previous and similar deals for the general Midtown area.
During the most recent renovation, which included a full façade and HVAC replacement, BlueCross was awarded U.S. Green Building Council LEED Gold Certification related to indoor air quality and energy performance.
In the coming months, CBR plans to convert the building to a multi-tenant office building, with suites ranging from 1,800 to 48,000 square feet available. Looming upgrades planned include a new entry lobby and refreshed common areas, restrooms and elevator cabs. Renovations will take about six months to complete.
The building offers an above-market parking ratio of 4:1000 (four parking spaces for every 1,000 square feet of space), which is considered strong for the West End corridor submarket.
Michael Hayes and Bill McKnight, Ragland Co. president and vice president, respectively, said buildings with green construction and energy savings can be “important economic drivers.”
"This is an interesting period for the commercial real estate industry given the global turmoil,” the company said in the release. “Well-capitalized development projects can create economic value and opportunity.”
Sarah Pettigrew of Jones Lang LaSalle will handle leasing of the space.
The seller was represented by Huston Green, managing director of JLL, with Bo Tyler, JLL senior managing director, providing leasing advisory services. C.B. Ragland Company represented itself.
ServisFirst Bank has provided a loan of $13.9 million, according to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document.
