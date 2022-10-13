Nashville-based coffee shop and roastery 8th & Roast Coffee Co. plans a location at The Broadview at Vanderbilt, the under-construction mixed-use development in Midtown.

To open in fall 2023, The Broadview will target Vanderbilt graduate and professional students. Its website notes 8th & Roast also will open next year, joining natural grocery store The Turnip Truck (read here).

Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 11.54.09 AM.png

8th & Roast in Sylvan Park
Screen Shot 2022-10-13 at 2.10.29 PM.png

The Broadview at Vanderbilt

