Nashville-based coffee shop and roastery 8th & Roast Coffee Co. plans a location at The Broadview at Vanderbilt, the under-construction mixed-use development in Midtown.
To open in fall 2023, The Broadview will target Vanderbilt graduate and professional students. Its website notes 8th & Roast also will open next year, joining natural grocery store The Turnip Truck (read here).
Now topped, The Broadview at Vanderbilt (previously with a working name of Vanderbilt University Graduate Housing Village) is situated between Lyle and 20th Avenues and will offer 616 beds and retail space. A key segment of the 10-story building faces Broadway (read more here).
“We see quite a few students visit our local shops, and it’s an exciting opportunity to bring our full-service coffee shop to The Broadview at Vanderbilt,” Q Taylor, chief operating office for Reed Hospitality Group, said in a release. “We are still in the planning stages, but guests can expect our internationally and ethically sourced coffee that we roast locally as well as our freshly baked pastries, grab-and-go food and other snacks.”
As the Post reported in April 2021, 8th & Roast began operations at Nashville International Airport in Concourse D (read here).
8th & Roast began serving Nashville in 2009 near Melrose, with a locale in Sylvan Park to later open. Parent company Reed Hospitality Group — including Ed Reed, Sam Reed and Taylor — went into a partnership with its founders in early 2016 before fully acquiring 8th & Roast in March 2017. The business also operates as a craft coffee roaster producing in-house roasted for coffee wholesale customers. 8th & Roast’s coffee is selected and acquired directly through producing country supply chains.
In addition, Reed Hospitality Group owns and operates Melrose restaurant Sinema.
My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.