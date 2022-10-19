Nashville-based coffee making and café company Barista Parlor is eyeing a June opening for a main office and shop in Wedgewood-Houston.
Nashville Business Journal reports the address will be 525 Merritt Ave. in the Vintage Millworks building, with that structure to be a component of the adaptively reused The Mill at Wedgewood-Houston.
BP owner Andy Mumma told NBJ the roughly 7,000-square-foot space will house a small café but primarily be used for roasting production, green bean storage, a bakery, a training lab and a tasting lab.
Locally based Dryden Architecture and Design is handling the creation of the future space, NBJ reports. A permit, valued at $850,000, to accommodate the build-out of the space is being sought.
Currently Barista Parlor undertakes all operations from a small space located within its café at 610 Magazine St. in The Gulch and known as Golden Sound (as the building once housed a recording studio). That shop will cease business in 2023 to relocate to the nearby Bill Voorhees Building that partly comprises development company SomeraRoad’s unfolding Paseo South Gulch.
Barista Parlor, which began operations in 2012, offers eight locations, including an outpost at Nashville International Airport. As NBJ first reported, BP plans to open in Louisville by year’s end.
SomeraRoad, which offers both a Nashville and a New York office, paid $11.5 million in October 2020 for what will be The Mill at Wedgewood Houston (read here).