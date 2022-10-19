Nashville-based coffee making and café company Barista Parlor is eyeing a June opening for a main office and shop in Wedgewood-Houston.

Nashville Business Journal reports the address will be 525 Merritt Ave. in the Vintage Millworks building, with that structure to be a component of the adaptively reused The Mill at Wedgewood-Houston.

Tags

My job with the Post has evolved since October 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, both publications became aligned via former owner SouthComm Inc. I have served as Post managing editor since 2011.