The owners of loaded French fries-focused Bag Lady’s Chip & Fry Co. announced Monday plans to establish their first brick-and-mortar restaurant, with a spring opening at 1402 Buchanan St. in North Nashville.
To date, the business has operated via a food truck serving fries, nachos and chicken. Founded by brothers and Nashville natives James Littleton and Brandon Littleton, Bag Lady’s began operations during the pandemic.
Nashville-based boutique development company Jackson Builders created an LLC to acquire for $400,000 the 0.34-acre site in July 2019 (read here). It is now underway with construction of the building.
Terms of the lease between the Littletons — who use their grandmother’s fries recipe — and Jackson Builders are not being disclosed. Nashville-based The Cauble Group (Tyler Cauble) facilitated the lease deal.
The release notes the Littletons believe fries should be considered a main dish to be supplemented by meats, veggies and sauces. The business has also expanded its menu to include vegan and gluten-free options.
“Buchanan Street is special to us for many reasons. We grew up in the area and even attended school and church there,” Brandon Littleton said in the release. “My brother and I are honored to have the chance to create jobs in the place where we grew up while also continuing our grandma’s legacy.”
The Littletons will continue to regularly operate the food truck and provide catering services for weddings, corporate events and private parties. They plan to launch more locations in the future.
Nashville-based Building Ideas is the architect for the structure, which will offer retail on the main floor and residential spaces above.
