About 2.5 weeks after paying about $1.9 million for a large property located to the immediate west of its campus, Lipscomb University has acquired three more area residential properties.
The seller of the three properties was RER Partnership, which includes multiple members of Nashville’s Church family. The Register of Deeds document notes RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church.
RER sold 4101 Belmont Blvd., for the previously noted $1.9 million, to LU (read here).
Relatedly, Lipscomb has owned a property located at 1303 Grandview Drive since late 2020, having paid $606,000 for it, Metro records show.
RER owns three other properties located on the south side and within the 1300 block of Grandview, which is bordered by Ferndale Avenue on the west and Mayfair Avenue on the east.
The property Lipscomb bought at 1518 Grandview Drive seemingly is the university’s first on the north side of the street between Granny White Pike on the east and Belmont Boulevard on the west. Relatedly, RER apparently owns no other property on the north side of that stretch of Grandview after the sale to LU.
Lipscomb officials were unavailable for comment regarding their long-term plans for the property.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the transaction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In