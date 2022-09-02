About 2.5 weeks after paying about $1.9 million for a large property located to the immediate west of its campus, Lipscomb University has acquired three more area residential properties.

According to Davidson County Register of Deeds document, LU paid a collective approximately $1.95 million for the properties, with addresses of 3903 Belmont Blvd., 1307 Grandview Drive and 1518 Grandview Drive. Each property offers a free-standing single-family home.

