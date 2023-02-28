Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized their latest real estate transaction — this one for approximately $3.26 million and coming about three months after the previous deal.

According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property with a small home and an address of 1602 Glen Echo Road. RER paid $2.4 million for the property and three adjacent properties (1606, 1610 and 1614 Glen Echo Road) in December 2015, Metro records show.

1602

1602 Glen Echo Road as seen in 2014

Tags

The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.