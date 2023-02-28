Lipscomb University and RER Partnership have finalized their latest real estate transaction — this one for approximately $3.26 million and coming about three months after the previous deal.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, Lipscomb now owns property with a small home and an address of 1602 Glen Echo Road. RER paid $2.4 million for the property and three adjacent properties (1606, 1610 and 1614 Glen Echo Road) in December 2015, Metro records show.
It is unclear if the deal involves the other three properties (each offering a home), as Lipscomb officials declined to comment.
The purchase follows a late-January acquisition involving Lipscomb and David Solomon, the university's board of trustees chairman. That roughly $514,000 sale was for a property located at 3710 Ferndale Ave. and with a small home. Solomon paid $450,000 in late 2019 for the property, buying from Lipscomb, Metro records show. Lipscomb officials declined to comment regarding that series of transactions.
The two 2023 deals come after a busy 2022 for Lipscomb and its real estate efforts. In December 2022, the university acquired for about $949,000 a single-family home located at 1103 Morrow Ave., with RER the seller (read here). RER paid $700,000 for the property in December 2015, Metro records show.
Lipscomb already owned properties located at 1110B, 1133 and 1135 Morrow Ave. and, adjacently, five properties at 4000 to 4020 Granny White Pike (spanning Morrow on the north to Maplehurst Avenue to the south).
In October 2022, Lipscomb spent a collective $1,387,775 for residential properties located at 3701 Ferndale Ave. and at 3712 Ferndale Ave. with RER the seller
The Ferndale transactions follow an early September 2022 deal — also involving RER — in which Lipscomb paid a collective approximately $1.95 million for three free-standing single-family home properties, one on Belmont Boulevard and two on Grandview Drive.
That deal came about 2.5 weeks after Lipscomb paid RER about $1.9 million for a large property located at 4101 Belmont Blvd., to the immediate west of its campus.
RER Partnership includes multiple members of Nashville’s long-standing Church family. Register of Deeds documents note RER offers an address that is shared with Green Hills-based auto insurance company Church & Associates, led by Bruce Church. Steve Church is a member of the partnership, also.
Lipscomb has now paid a collective approximately $9.44 million for the various Green Hills properties it has acquired from RER, and it is unclear if the university and the partnership will undertake additional future deals.
The Post was unable to determine if brokers were involved in the latest transaction.
The evolution of my position with the Post dates to 2000, when I began work with The City Paper. In 2008, SouthComm Inc. bought the Post and TCP, with the latter ceasing operations in 2013. In 2018, FW Publishing acquired the Post, for which I have served as managing editor since 2011.