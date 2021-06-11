Nashville law firm Hayes Thomas PLC will occupy an under-construction office building on Acklen Avenue in Hillsboro Village.
The two-member firm, which specializes in divorce matters, will move from its current downtown space in June 2022.
The 25,000-square-foot building will occupy a space formerly home to a parking lot, and the first floor of the new building will include parking. A representative for the firm could not be reached to answer whether other tenants will occupy the building, too.
According to a Metro filing, Gallatin developer Steven DiLeo is serving as project manager, with Mt. Juliet firm Anderson Architects handling design work.
According to a release, the building will feature a “green roof” and an outdoor event space. The site has a main address of 1818 20th Ave. S.
“After three decades of growing a practice here in Nashville, I wanted the new and permanent location to have significance and meaning behind it,” founding member Larry Hayes Jr. said in the release. “Since the land was once owned by my great grandfather, this location not only has sentimental value to me, but also is an exciting and welcomed change for our entire team.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.