A West End corridor office building has sold for $4 million, with the buyer an LLC affiliated with Nashville law firm Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison.
According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the seller of the property was local developer Mark McDonald.
Sitting on 0.30 acres one block north of West End Avenue, the two-story building offers addresses of both 3014 Poston Ave. and 200 31st Ave. N.
The building, the entrance for which fronts 31st and condominium structure Midtown Lofts, offers no tenant.
McDonald teams with Mark McGinley to develop urban sites via their M Cubed Developments (read more here). He also is a principal at development company Oldacre McDonald, the office for which is located in Green Hills and focuses on suburban work.
Years ago, Oldacre McDonald seemingly operated its office from the building, with the parent company of Bricktops also having once used the space.
Barrett Johnston Martin & Garrison — which traces its history to 1962 and focuses on representing whistleblowers, consumers and rank-and-file workers — operates at Philips Plaza at 414 Union St. downtown. Officials with the approximately 18-person firm declined comment regarding their plans for the building, and it is unclear if the law office will relocate.
Frank Thomasson and Byran Fort, first vice presidents with the local office of CBRE, represented the buyer. Hunter Oldacre with Sunnyside Realty represented the seller.