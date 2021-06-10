Chicago-area-based Red Seal Homes announced Thursday it is targeting a late summer groundbreaking on CityView South, a 24-townhome development for which the company has also released an image.
The looming start follows Red Seals having paid in February $2.5 million for 1.3-acre unimproved property, located at 2176 Carson St. in South Nashville. The site sits near The Fairgrounds Nashville in what some call Woodycrest.
A release notes Nashville-based Centric Architecture has designed the residences, with prices starting in the upper $700,000s and two floor-plan options of 2,250 and 3,150 square feet. Each townhome will offer four bedrooms, and buyers will be able to customize finishes, cabinets, flooring and countertops. To be clad in brick and siding, the residences also will feature two-car garages, rooftop decks and bonus rooms.
A late 2022 completion is eyed.
“From the exciting events at the fairgrounds to the delicious bakeries and restaurants nearby on Nolensville Pike, CityView South [will be located] in a neighborhood that is rapidly growing," Todd Fishbein, Red Seal co-owner, said in the release. “We’re proud to bring a new community to the area and continue our commitment to developing prime real estate on great lots in Nashville.”
The updates on CityView South come after Red Seal recently announced details for Proximity, a residential project underway on West Trinity Lane (read more here).
In addition, Red Seal is now delivering townhomes at its Wedgewood-Houston Fusion development and its 2AVES, also a townhome project, in The Nations.
Red Seal is also constructing 44TENN and is selling its AXIS27 homes. Each development is located within or near Nashville’s urban core.
