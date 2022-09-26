A large-scale development is being eyed for an East Nashville site near the Cumberland River, with the proposed project to potentially include 550 market-rate condominiums.

Such a development would be one of the most robust of its type in Nashville, as the city to date has uncommonly seen condo buildings — either individual structures or multiple-building developments —  with more than 350 units.

