Nashville-based real estate investor Ardavan Afrakhteh has paid $4.1 million for a Lafayette Street property located about 1.5 blocks south of downtown’s inner-interstate loop.
The 0.75-acre two-parcel property has an address of 20 and 24 Lafayette St.
The seller was Husani Hassan, who paid $500,000 for the two parcels in August 2008, according to Metro records.
The transaction is the equivalent of $125.15 per foot based on acreage.
An adjacent parcel, totaling 0.29 acres and owned by Montgomery Turner, had been listed in marketing material as also available for purchase.
The just-sold property, home to a retail strip center and a building once accommodating a convenience market, is located in what is sometimes called the Napier area and within a federally designated opportunity zone, a tool designed to stimulate low-income and transitioning urban communities with private capital. The program provides a federal tax incentive for investors to re-invest their capital gains into so-called opportunity funds.
Located nearby is the Metro Development and Housing Agency's Sudekum Napier Homes housing complex, which has long been slated by the city for an overhaul.
Colliers International | Nashville brokers Radley Hendrixson and Sohaila Willis seemingly represented Hassan in the sale of the property. The Post could not determine if Afrakteh used a broker.
Peoples Bank of the South has provided Afrakteh a loan valued at $3.28 million.
Afrakhteh’s purchase comes after the real estate investor in March sold for $15.5 million a Sylvan Summit site on which he had long planned residential project Sky Nashville (read more here).
The owner of landdevelopmenttn.com, Afrakhteh also previously planned a Midtown project that failed to materialize (read here) and a Brentwood hotel project that seemingly has stalled (read here).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.