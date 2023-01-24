Screen Shot 2023-01-24 at 10.15.33 AM.png

Los Angeles-based boutique real estate brokerage The Agency announced Tuesday the launch of a franchise office in Nashville — its first in Tennessee.

According to a release, former Fridrich & Clark Realty agents Scott Coggins and Amy Doyle will oversee the office as managing partners and will focus on high-end homes in the affluent suburbs of South Davidson County and Williamson County.