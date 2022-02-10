Law firm K&L Gates has added three real estate attorneys to its year-old Nashville office.
All three — Matt Harris, Rick Pensinger and Christian Schütz — come to the firm from Baker Donelson. Harris and Pensinger are partners, while Schütz is of counsel. The local office now includes more than 40 attorneys, according to a release
Harris is a past chair of Baker Donelson’s real estate practice group and has extensive experience with real estate investment trusts, zoning law and real estate financing.
Harris and Pensinger joined Baker Donelson at the same time in 2014, both coming over from Waller Lansden. Harris has worked with clients in wireless telecom and other areas of commercial real estate.
Schütz is a native of Germany and serves as honorary counsel to the Federal Republic of Germany in Tennessee. He has worked on real estate transactions and has a particular focus on working with German, Swiss and Austrian clients doing business in the United States and American clients doing business in Europe.
“We are very excited that Matt, Rick and Christian have decided to join K&L Gates and our new Nashville office,” K&L Gates Nashville Managing Partner Mary Beth Johnston said in the release. “Since the launch of the office last year, we have remained focused on continuing its growth by adding premier practitioners in variety of areas. Real estate has been a particular area of emphasis. So, we feel very fortunate that these well respected and recognized lawyers are joining our team.”
