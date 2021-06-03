Franklin-based Bristol Development Group plans a July groundbreaking on a residential project in East Nashville’s Cleveland Park.
To be located at 51 Lucile St. and called The Link, the project will involve a five-floor building that will face Dickerson Road and a structure with both three- and four-level components that will address Elmhurst Avenue and Lucile. No retail will be included, with the two buildings to offer a collective 221 residences.
Beau Daniel, Bristol development associate, said the company is working with a local lender and expects to close on a roughly $30 million construction loan by the end of the month.
Smith Gee Studio is the architect, Highland Building Group will serve as general contractor and Catalyst Design Group is the civil engineer. All three are Nashville based.
A mid-2023 completion is eyed, with the first units likely to be available earlier that year.
“We are excited to be at the forefront of the redevelopment of Dickerson Pike," Daniel said. "Convenient to amenity-rich neighborhoods like Five Points, McFerrin Park and Germantown, and just 1.5 miles from the recently announced Oracle campus, we look forward to delivering a high-quality community with modern lifestyle amenities in this soon-to-be bustling, up-and-coming corridor.”
Bristol paid almost $2.57 million for the property in April 2017, according to Metro records.
This will be Bristol’s first apartment project in Davidson County since it developed the Germantown site with Vista Germantown (opened in 2012). It previously developed a Midtown site with what is now called Olympus Midtown, located at 1700 State St. and opened in 2010.
Bristol is considered by many to have helped lead efforts regarding the post-2005 development of sites in emerging areas and with large-scale apartment buildings. It will soon be one of the first private development companies undertaking such a product within the Dickerson Pike corridor, though multiple similar projects are planned.
