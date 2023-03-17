A Davidson County Chancery Court judge has ruled against plaintiffs related to their attempt to stop two high-profile developments planned for downtown’s Rutledge Hill.

Judge Russell Perkins ruled the specific plan rezoning approved by the Metro Planning Commission was appropriately granted. The ruling will allow the two projects — one by Boston-based The Congress Group and the other by Chicago-based Centrum Realty and Development — to move forward.

Centrum.png

The Centrum Realty and Development development is seen in center of image
2nd & Peabody.png

2nd & Peabody

