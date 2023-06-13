Nicoletto's Italian Kitchen has closed in Hillsboro Village, with the building from which it operated now offered for sale for $2.5 million.
Located at 2123 Belcourt Ave. and constructed in 1940, the 2,264-square-foot building sits on 0.15 acres.
Local real estate investor and landlord Treg Warner owns the property, having paid $1.02 million for it in March 2017, Metro records note.
Warner is asking the equivalent of $1,104 per square foot based on the two-story building’s size. For comparison, Nashville’s The Mainland Companies in April paid $2.05 million for a 3,395-square-foot modernist building previously housing the state’s parent-teacher association and located nearby on Acklen Avenue (read here). That deal was the equivalent of $603 per square foot. Mainland, which is planning a boutique hotel for a separate property on Acklen (read here), now operates its offices in the modernist structure.
Nicoletto's owners Danny Nicoletto and Ryan Nicoletto closed Sunday and posted the following on their Facebook page:
"A couple of weeks ago we had a meeting with our Hillsboro crew and discussed that we would be winding down our operations at the Hillsboro Village location due to the fulfillment of our lease. Our crew has been absolutely resilient during the last three years and we’re extremely thankful and grateful for the opportunity to serve the Hillsboro community."
With a menu focused on pasta, salads and submarine sandwiches, Nicoletto’s Italian Kitchen opened in Hillsboro Village 2019. The Nicolettos opened the original restaurant at 2905 Gallatin Pike in East Nashville in February 2016. They also operate a restaurant in Donelson.
The 2123 Belcourt Ave. building also once housed Bare Naked Bagel, which ceased operations in early 2019.
Warner, who could not be reached for comment, owns multiple small commercial buildings in West Nashville and the Belmont area. On Belcourt Avenue between 21st and 24th avenues, he owns four properties in addition to the building now for sale at 2123 Belcourt Ave.
