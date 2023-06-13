Nicoletto's Italian Kitchen has closed in Hillsboro Village, with the building from which it operated now offered for sale for $2.5 million.

Located at 2123 Belcourt Ave. and constructed in 1940, the 2,264-square-foot building sits on 0.15 acres.

